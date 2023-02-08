Also in today’s episode, leadership changes at Essentia and a court ruling on a proposed wood plant in Cohasset.

A smoke alarm woke up the only occupant, a wheelchair user who was safely evacuated by a police officer.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: Two Harbors residents debated liquor story 40 years ago Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.