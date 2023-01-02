99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Superior's fourth Masonic lodge formed 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 02, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Jan. 2, 1983

  • Reserve Mining Co. will resume production today, ending a 6 1/2-month shutdown of its taconite pellet plant in Silver Bay and mine in Babbitt. The company will recall about 1,000 employees, leaving about 1,300 on indefinite layoff.
  • Leonard Griffith has retired as senior vice president of First National Bank of Duluth. During his 30-year career with the bank, Griffith also served as director of marketing and worked in the commercial loan department.

News Tribune, Jan. 2, 1923

  • Three new members will be seated this afternoon at the first meeting in 1923 of the St. Louis County Board in the courthouse in Duluth. The new members are T. Ham Little, Second District; Dan Mackenzie, Sixth District; and William Fay, Fourth District.
  • Superior's fourth Masonic lodge, the Acacia Lodge, will be officially formed tonight at a meeting in the Maccabees Hall in Billings Park. Permanent quarters will be maintained in the hall, and the interior of the building will be remodeled for the Masons.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
