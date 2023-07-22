Bygones: Superior eyed layoffs for city workers 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, July 22, 1983
- Superior Mayor Bruce Hagen said yesterday City Hall workers could be laid off as a result of a 6.5% wage increase awarded in an arbitrated settlement. Hagen said the settlement exceeds the amount budgeted to pay the employees in 1983.
- Jeno's Inc. has offered a two-year, rent-free lease of any of its buildings to a Duluth businessman who wants to produce meals for U.S. troops. Thomas Maas is waiting to see if the federal government will guarantee his company a minimum amount of business every year.
News Tribune, July 22, 1923
- Developers say a new hotel in Superior is assured after they have raised $250,100 in pledges toward its construction. It was originally said that one-fourth of the cost of the hotel needed to be raised by subscription from Superior citizens.
- Renovating and remodeling of the former St. Anthony Catholic Church, Second Street and Third Avenue East in Duluth, is well underway. The structure was purchased by Suomi Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church when the Catholic parish moved to Eighth Street and 11th Avenue East.
