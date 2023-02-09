99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: Suns of Britches, Cooper's Fixery moved from downtown Duluth 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
February 09, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Feb. 9, 1983

  • At least 40 striking independent truck drivers from Northeastern Minnesota plan to parade their rigs through Duluth today to show that the trucking shutdown is still going strong. They will meet at Wade Stadium and begin the convoy through town at about noon.
  • Suns of Britches and Cooper's Fixery, businesses in downtown Duluth's Holiday Mall, will move out of the mall this spring, according to Joel Labovitz, one of the mall's owners. Labovitz said two new businesses are moving in but didn't provide any details.

News Tribune, Feb. 9, 1923

  • The number of deaths of Superior infants under one year of age dropped from 76 in 1920 to 19 in 1922, according to the Douglas County Women's Council. The improvement is attributed to the baby clinics conducted each week in City Hall.
  • A downtown parade is planned for next Monday by the Shrine Circus, which will be performing all week at the Armory on London Road. There are 24 acts in the circus this year, making each show over two hours long.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
A woman wearing safety glasses works on a machine.
Local
Minnesota North College 'meets students where they're at' with AspireNorth
Blandin Foundation awarded a $3 million grant to the program to help build regional skills, resources and capacity in the northeast region among underrepresented individuals.
February 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Girl runs during lacrosse game
Local
Superior School Board mulls adding lacrosse to high school sports roster
The $40,000 total cost worried some school board members who pointed to an estimated deficit of $4.1 million the school district is expected to face for the 2024-25 school year.
February 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Kyle Gill, forest manager and research coordinator at the Cloquet Forestry Center returns to the weather instrument area to set up a precipitation gauge. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Local
University of Minnesota considers transferring forestry center to Fond du Lac Band
It’s unclear when leaders at the school might consider approving a deal to transfer the 3,400-acre Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
February 08, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FDLTCC Health expo nurses
Local
FDLTCC event aims to recruit future health care professionals
The Nursing and Healthcare Expo had 36 booths for health care and nursing organizations to meet with prospective students and workers.
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman