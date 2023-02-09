The Nursing and Healthcare Expo had 36 booths for health care and nursing organizations to meet with prospective students and workers.

It’s unclear when leaders at the school might consider approving a deal to transfer the 3,400-acre Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The $40,000 total cost worried some school board members who pointed to an estimated deficit of $4.1 million the school district is expected to face for the 2024-25 school year.

Blandin Foundation awarded a $3 million grant to the program to help build regional skills, resources and capacity in the northeast region among underrepresented individuals.

Bygones: Suns of Britches, Cooper's Fixery moved from downtown Duluth 40 years ago Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

