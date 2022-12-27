Bygones: St. Louis County cited for air pollution in 1982
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1982
- St. Louis County is one of 472 counties in 44 states cited by the Reagan administration for failure to comply with federal air pollution standards. Downtown Duluth and mining operations on the Iron Range are the major sources of the county's pollutants.
- The University of Minnesota hockey team, which has won six straight games, climbed to No. 1 in yesterday's WDOM Radio college hockey media poll. After five straight weeks in the top spot, the UMD Bulldogs slipped to second.
News Tribune, Dec. 27, 1922
- Judge William A. Cant will preside at the first meeting of the recently organized St. Louis County Historical Society next week in Duluth. Papers will be read by J.H. Darling; Miss Alice N. Dunlap, city librarian; Miss Pauline Alford: and T.W. Hugo.
- The residents of Billings Park will gather tonight at the annual Christmas tree community reunion at the Cooper School skating rink. A 20-foot Christmas tree, profusely trimmed and decorated with various colored electric lights, will illuminate the rink.
