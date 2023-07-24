Bygones: Spontaeous parade happened in Superior 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, July 24, 1983
- U.S. Rep. James Oberstar is reportedly considering running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Rudy Boschwitz. Potential candidates for Oberstar's House seat include DFL state Sens. Florian Chmielewski, Ron Dicklich, and Doug Johnson, Rep. Ben Gustafson, and Duluth City Councilor Thomas Dougherty.
- The Head of the Lakes Fair debuts this week at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Superior. The new fair was proposed last winter by the Superior Chamber of Commerce as a replacement for the Tri-State Fair, which was experiencing waning popularity.
News Tribune, July 24, 1923
- Scores of property owners throughout the western sections of Duluth support the paving of Bristol Street from Grand Avenue to 54th Avenue West. The cost of the paving project will be about $75,000 and will be paid by residents of Bristol Street.
- The committee working on Superior's new hotel celebrated by parading on Tower Avenue last night when they learned they had raised $297,000 in cash and pledges from local citizens. It was the biggest spontaneous celebration in Superior since the day the armistice was signed.
