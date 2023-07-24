Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Spontaeous parade happened in Superior 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 24, 1983

  • U.S. Rep. James Oberstar is reportedly considering running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Rudy Boschwitz. Potential candidates for Oberstar's House seat include DFL state Sens. Florian Chmielewski, Ron Dicklich, and Doug Johnson, Rep. Ben Gustafson, and Duluth City Councilor Thomas Dougherty.
  • The Head of the Lakes Fair debuts this week at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Superior. The new fair was proposed last winter by the Superior Chamber of Commerce as a replacement for the Tri-State Fair, which was experiencing waning popularity.

News Tribune, July 24, 1923

  • Scores of property owners throughout the western sections of Duluth support the paving of Bristol Street from Grand Avenue to 54th Avenue West. The cost of the paving project will be about $75,000 and will be paid by residents of Bristol Street.
  • The committee working on Superior's new hotel celebrated by parading on Tower Avenue last night when they learned they had raised $297,000 in cash and pledges from local citizens. It was the biggest spontaneous celebration in Superior since the day the armistice was signed.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Duluth Depot
Local
County may reject Duluth Art Institute's Depot lease
20h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
Local
Air-quality alert issued for northern Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A lake and a dock at a public boat access.
Local
Canadian diver dies in Pike Lake
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
dark-skinned young boy wearing striped shirt and blue backpack sits outside on step, facing away from camera
Local
Autism diagnoses, 80 years later
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
Three people stand, smiling, arm in arm in front of a large lake. All three wear flower crowns and casual clothing.
Arts and Entertainment
FinnFest makes 5-year commitment to Duluth
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman rides eBike.
Business
Electric Trails offers e-bike rentals along North Shore
22h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Artist sits near his work.
Northland Outdoors
Rural Duluth man's fish art brings metal to life
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers