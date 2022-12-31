Bygones: Spirit Mountain paid back debt in 1982
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Dec. 31, 1982
- Negotiators for the University of Minnesota and UMD's faculty union reached a tentative contract agreement yesterday, ending two years of talks. The two-year contract gives union members an 11% pay raise for the 1981-82 school year and a 7% increase for 1982-83.
- Spirit Mountain officials hand delivered a $140,000 check to Duluth City Hall yesterday, erasing a two-year-old debt with the city. The Spirit Mountain Recreation Area Authority borrowed $150,000 from the city in April 1981 to help pay the ski hill's expenses.
News Tribune, Dec. 31, 1922
- During 1922, more than $8 million was expended for building construction in Duluth, the third biggest year in the city's history. In the Builders' Exchange, 355 plans and specifications for business, public, and semi-public buildings were filed during the year.
- Plans for a county hospital to be built in northern St. Louis County will be discussed by delegates from every Iron Range city at a meeting this week. The meeting is to determine the sentiment of Range residents regarding the erection of such a hospital.
