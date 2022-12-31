99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: Spirit Mountain paid back debt in 1982

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 31, 1982

  • Negotiators for the University of Minnesota and UMD's faculty union reached a tentative contract agreement yesterday, ending two years of talks. The two-year contract gives union members an 11% pay raise for the 1981-82 school year and a 7% increase for 1982-83.
  • Spirit Mountain officials hand delivered a $140,000 check to Duluth City Hall yesterday, erasing a two-year-old debt with the city. The Spirit Mountain Recreation Area Authority borrowed $150,000 from the city in April 1981 to help pay the ski hill's expenses.

News Tribune, Dec. 31, 1922

  • During 1922, more than $8 million was expended for building construction in Duluth, the third biggest year in the city's history. In the Builders' Exchange, 355 plans and specifications for business, public, and semi-public buildings were filed during the year.
  • Plans for a county hospital to be built in northern St. Louis County will be discussed by delegates from every Iron Range city at a meeting this week. The meeting is to determine the sentiment of Range residents regarding the erection of such a hospital.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
Corey Devon Young
Local
Duluth teen certified as adult in July homicide
A judge said it was "incredibly unlikely" that Corey Devon Young would receive adequate services in the juvenile system if found responsible for the murder of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair.
December 31, 2022 05:39 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
The Duluth Public Library building on Superior Street
Local
Duluth libraries loosen lending policy
People will now be able to borrow materials without proof of a permanent address.
December 30, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Police lights.jpg
Local
Cloquet football coach arrested for impaired driving
Jeff Ojanen faces two misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from a traffic stop on the morning of Dec. 23.
December 30, 2022 12:51 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Duluth City Hall.jpg
Local
Severed water line forces Duluth to close City Hall
The damage occurred while the building's heating, cooling and air-handling systems were receiving a $12 million overhaul.
December 30, 2022 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi