People will now be able to borrow materials without proof of a permanent address.

A judge said it was "incredibly unlikely" that Corey Devon Young would receive adequate services in the juvenile system if found responsible for the murder of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: Spirit Mountain paid back debt in 1982 Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.