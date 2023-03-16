Bygones: Small town gave 8,000 pounds of food to Hibbing in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, March 16, 1983
- In a citywide election yesterday, Two Harbors voters overwhelmingly approved a new city charter. A committee of 21 Two Harbors residents had spent more than three years revising the old 1907 charter to make it comply with changes in state and federal laws.
- Seven residents of Roosevelt, Minnesota, a town of 114 people near the Canadian border, delivered 8,000 pounds of food to the Hibbing Food Shelf this week. The Roosevelt residents had organized a food drive because they wanted to help unemployed people on the Iron Range.
News Tribune, March 16, 1923
- Whitney Wall, project manager, said yesterday another $60,000 must be raised this week to ensure the success of Duluth's new Edgewater Hotel project at Superior Street and 14th Avenue East. Wall said a hotel developer is ready to undertake construction of the building.
- Duluth artist Knute Heldner's painting "The Marauders" won honorable mention last week in the Minnesota State Arts Society's exhibition of Minnesota artists in St. Paul. The 50 paintings judged best in the exhibition are currently on display in the Duluth Public Library.
