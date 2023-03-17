6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake spared in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 17, 1983

  • Sir Benedict's Tavern on the Lake in Duluth won't be demolished or moved to make way for the extension of Interstate 35. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to leave the building because of its historical significance in Duluth.
  • Gov. Rudy Perpich said yesterday he won't help Duluth legislators lobby for a Natural Resources Research Center at UMD. Perpich still supports the plan but won't pull any administrative strings to convince university officials to build the center in Duluth.

News Tribune, March 17, 1923

  • Duluth Cathedral High School won the Minnesota Catholic High School Basketball Championship last night by defeating St. John's of Collegeville 30-16 in St. Paul. St. John's rallied in the third quarter but then the Cathedral team took charge and won the game handily.
  • Slow dance music, such as Duluthians fancy, will be the rule at the St. Patrick's Day Ball at the Armory tonight where Benson's Orchestra of Chicago will play. The orchestra will also give a popular concert tomorrow afternoon at the Armory.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
2 charged in Eveleth drug bust; man was previously deported
March 16, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Ice fishing
Local
Fisherman saves self as ice begins to separate from shore in Duluth
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
Business
Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
March 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Brule river fishing
Northland Outdoors
With deep snow, trees down on trails, earliest possible Brule River opener is March 25
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Large brown and gray bird with long neck and red patch on its head, flying with wings spread
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Loud bird trio herald spring's return
March 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
DSC_8498.jpg
College
UMD women's basketball faces next challenge at Elite Eight
March 17, 2023 01:18 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale