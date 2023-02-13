An amended ordinance would boost the threshold for contracts requiring Council approval by 25%, from $40,000 to $50,000.

Cloquet-based PJ’s Rescue held its annual Valentine’s Puppy Kissing Booth Saturday at Tap on Tower in Superior. The fundraiser helps dogs and cats find forever homes.

Police said the 23-year-old man stated he was being followed and people were trying to kill him.

After a painstaking restoration, a one-of-a-kind concept vehicle failed to draw an acceptable price at an, forcing its temporary return to Minnesota.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: Shrine Circus came to Duluth Armory 100 years ago

