Bygones: Severe storm hit Twin Ports 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 4, 1983

  • At 9:45 p.m. today, 14 explosives experts on Duluth's waterfront will create what is expected to be the most spectacular aerial fireworks display in Minnesota's history. Duluthians and their summer visitors will be treated to the $15,000 show for about 30 minutes.
  • Thundershowers and high winds blew across the Twin Ports area and Northwestern Wisconsin yesterday, taking down power lines, hampering travel, and causing some property damage. The worst storms, which hit Northwestern Wisconsin yesterday afternoon, felled trees and cut power to many residents of those counties.

News Tribune, July 4, 1923

  • Duluthian Walter Hoover, holder of the Diamond Sculls trophy, will begin defending his title at noon today in the 80th annual Henley Royal Regatta on the Thames River in England. This year's regatta has a record entry of 99 crews.
  • The Orpheum Players are appearing before capacity audiences this week in the comedy "The Gold Diggers" at Duluth's Orpheum Theater. The principal roles are portrayed by Nineta Bristo, Carroll Ashburn, Carl Jackson, Clara Mackin, and Betty Lawrence.
