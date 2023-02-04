99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Severe cold snap hit Duluth 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Feb. 4, 1983

  • A combination of mild temperatures and lower lift-ticket rates is attracting more skiers to Spirit Mountain this season. In the last two months, about 46,000 skiers visited Spirit Mountain, up from 32,500 at the same time last season.
  • Duluth's city administration asked city councilors yesterday to take the first step in starting a high-technology high school in Duluth. Councilors plan to decide in two weeks whether to hire UMD mathematics professor Joseph Gallian to help establish the school.

News Tribune, Feb. 4, 1923

  • A temperature of 33 degrees below zero, the lowest temperature in Duluth since Dec. 28, 1917, was recorded at 7:15 a.m. yesterday. Stores reported increased sales of warm clothing, mittens and stockings and of remedies to relieve the sting of frostbite.
  • The Minnesota Tea Company, owned by brothers Ernest and Leonard Peterson, is moving to a new building at 2024 W. Superior St. in Duluth. The company, which was started in 1901, has grown to become the largest retailer of coffee and tea in the region.
By Dave Ouse
