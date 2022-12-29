Bygones: Proposed Duluth phone rate $3.50 a month in 1922
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Dec. 29, 1982
- University of Minnesota clerical workers, including about 200 employees of UMD, may vote early next year on whether they want to join a union. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is conducting an organizing drive among the university's clerks and secretaries.
- The Overman Co. of Duluth is offering to let tenants stay rent-free in one of five houses now standing vacant due to the city's sluggish rental market. Tenants will have to pay utilities and will need to move out by April 1.
News Tribune, Dec. 29, 1922
- The application of the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company of Duluth for increased telephone rates was granted yesterday by the Minnesota Railroad and Warehouse Commission. Under the new rates, a one-party residential line will cost $3.50 a month and two-party residential $2.75 a month.
- Duluth hotels are planning gala New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend. The Spalding Hotel is bringing entertainers from Chicago, including Gladys Haupt, novelty dancer, and Mary Sinclair, a bagpipe player and dancer who will perform the sailor's highland fling.
