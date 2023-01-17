STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Bygones: Portia Johnson sworn in as Duluth NAACP president in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

05dec07_300.jpeg
Portia Johnson stands on the road that has been renamed in her honor in October 2007. Portia Johnson Drive leads from Central High School to Blackman Avenue.
Amanda Odeski / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Dave Ouse
January 17, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Jan. 17, 1983

  • Portia Johnson was sworn in yesterday as president of the Duluth chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Johnson, who succeeds Claudie Washington as Duluth NAACP president, hopes to increase the organization's visibility in the community.
  • The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a reception this week to honor Sen. David Durenberger, Rep. James Oberstar and Duluth Port Director Davis Helberg. The three were instrumental in working for passage of legislation forgiving the St. Lawrence Seaway construction debt.

News Tribune, Jan. 17, 1923

  • The Industrial Promotion Committee of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce is working to interest Henry Ford in locating a factory in Duluth. Other projects of the committee include assisting in the re-opening of the McDougall-Duluth Shipyard and campaigning for a new federal building.
  • The Oliver Mining Company is working on plans for a two-unit crushing and screening plant in Virginia to handle ore from adjacent mines. The plant will remove rock and reduce lumps of ore to sizes suitable for blast furnace use.
