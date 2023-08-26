6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: Pipe organ blessed in West End church 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:02 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 26, 1983

  • In an effort to compete with Sun Belt states for industries, Duluth officials plan to apply for a border city enterprise zone designation. If received, the designation could provide Duluth with up to five years of tax breaks for some manufacturers and related businesses.
  • Developers who plan to turn Duluth's Fitger Brewery into a luxury inn with restaurants and shops have asked for bids from subcontractors. Although developers still await approval of two federal grants, they expect construction to begin in October.

News Tribune, Aug. 26, 1923

  • After several months of planning, the hopes for a new hotel in Two Harbors at First and Poplar streets are about to be realized, committee members said yesterday. Plans for the hotel include space for a post office and three stores.
  • Rt. Rev. John T. McNicholas will bless the new $9,000 pipe organ today at the St. Jean-Baptiste Catholic Church in Duluth's West End. The organ was installed last week and replaces the old reed organ formerly used in the church.
By Dave Ouse
