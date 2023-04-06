Bygones: Paulucci Enterprises announced move 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 6, 1983
- St. Louis County legislators met yesterday to plan a strategy for passing legislation that would create a school of engineering and a natural resources research center at UMD. According to UMD Provost Robert Heller, the school of engineering would focus on computer and electronic engineering.
- Paulucci Enterprises will move from Duluth to Sanford, Florida, Jeno F. Paulucci, founder of Duluth-based Jeno's Inc., said yesterday. Paulucci Enterprises oversees investments, properties, and other business interests of Paulucci family members, according to a company official.
News Tribune, April 6, 1923
- After 33 years of continuous service, Henry Gruesen, Duluth postal clerk, retired yesterday on a $60 monthly pension. The pension is the maximum allowed by the federal government, and Gruesen is the first federal employee in Duluth to receive it.
- The first annual homecoming at Duluth Denfeld High School will be held tonight. The program will begin with a basketball game between a team of Denfeld alumni and the regular school team and will end with a dance featuring music by Swanstrom's Harmony Kings.
