Bygones: Park Point fox trot marathon planned 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 29, 1983

  • Flag ceremonies and speeches marked the official opening of the 26th Wally Byam Caravan Club International Rally yesterday at the Duluth Arena-Auditorium. Minnesota Attorney General Hubert Humphrey III and Mayor John Fedo welcomed the Airstreamers to the state and the city.
  • A final contract negotiating session between Superior police and the city proved futile yesterday, forcing an independent arbiter to settle the dispute. Police have demanded a wage increase of 6.2% for 1983, while city negotiators have offered 3.2%.

News Tribune, June 29, 1923

  • The Jewish Center Banquet, held last evening in Duluth, raised $40,000 of the $100,000 needed to erect a Jewish Center building. The building committee will continue the drive for funds until all the money required for the project has been raised.
  • Park Point will celebrate the Fourth of July with games and sports of every description lasting all day. The chief event will be the fox trot marathon, whose winners will be crowned king and queen and will lead the evening's dancing.
By Dave Ouse
