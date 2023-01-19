“Unified” physical education classes combine sports lessons for general education and special education students who might not otherwise meet at school.

The victim said she didn't see value in a lengthy prison term for Anthony Holloway, but a judge ruled that anything short of the maximum sentence would fail to protect public safety.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: Northland's largest skating rink opened 100 years ago Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.