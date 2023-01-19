Bygones: Northland's largest skating rink opened 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Jan. 19, 1983
- About 18% of Minnesota is potentially sensitive to acid rain, and most of that land is in the northeastern part of the state. A Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report lists 32 affected counties, including St. Louis, Carlton, Aitkin, Lake, and Cook.
- Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, has signed a five-year contract to promote AMS/OIL products. Unser was at the company's Superior headquarters earlier this week to sign the contract, which calls for him to make commercials for AMS/OIL's synthetic lubricants.
News Tribune, Jan. 19, 1923
- Superior's new Eastern Curling and Skating Club Rink will open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 27, with an ice carnival. It is the largest enclosed rink at the Head of the Lakes and will be able to accommodate sizable crowds.
- Residents using water from Duluth's new reservoir at 15th Avenue East and Sixth Street, which opened earlier this week, have been drinking water tasting of chlorine. City officials said yesterday the chlorine was added to clean the reservoir of impurities.
