Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Northland hit more than usual by mosquitoes, black flies in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 5, 1983

  • The fireworks display over Duluth's waterfront last night was described by most observers as spectacular, with explosions so loud they rattled windows all the way to Skyline Parkway. The crew from Americana Fireworks of Excelsior, Minnesota, deserve high praise for the event.
  • Jeff Larson, U.S. Forest Service assistant ranger, said yesterday this summer is one of the worst he's seen for mosquitoes and black flies in Northeastern Minnesota's canoeing wilderness. A late winter thaw and wet spring are blamed for the multitude of mosquitoes.

News Tribune, July 5, 1923

  • Brighton Beach, Duluth's newest beauty spot, was the scene yesterday of one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the city's history. It was estimated that 5,000 people came for the Fourth program, which started at noon and lasted until late at night.
  • Walter Hoover of Duluth lost yesterday in his first preliminary heat of the Henley Royal Regatta in England. One hundred yards down the course, he broke the blade of his left oar when it struck a log boom that marked the waterway.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Minnesota DNR firefighters are headed to fight Manitoba wildfires
July 05, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
082920.N.DNT.CovidEducation c12.JPG
Local
Summer concerts begin July 13 at Fond du Lac College
July 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northlandia Podcast Episode 18
Local
Listen: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant
July 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies score 18 runs ... but still lose to Rox
July 04, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A group of firefighters pose for a photo in front of a yellow firefighting pickup truck.
Local
17 Minnesota DNR firefighters headed to fight Manitoba wildfires
July 04, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
An artist sits on the floor next to her acrylic piece featuring a mushroom.
Arts and Entertainment
Northland artists explore 'Fungus Among Us'
July 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Peter Stauber
Minnesota
White House calls out Stauber over loan forgiveness
July 03, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien