Bygones: Northland hit more than usual by mosquitoes, black flies in 1983
News Tribune, July 5, 1983
- The fireworks display over Duluth's waterfront last night was described by most observers as spectacular, with explosions so loud they rattled windows all the way to Skyline Parkway. The crew from Americana Fireworks of Excelsior, Minnesota, deserve high praise for the event.
- Jeff Larson, U.S. Forest Service assistant ranger, said yesterday this summer is one of the worst he's seen for mosquitoes and black flies in Northeastern Minnesota's canoeing wilderness. A late winter thaw and wet spring are blamed for the multitude of mosquitoes.
News Tribune, July 5, 1923
- Brighton Beach, Duluth's newest beauty spot, was the scene yesterday of one of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the city's history. It was estimated that 5,000 people came for the Fourth program, which started at noon and lasted until late at night.
- Walter Hoover of Duluth lost yesterday in his first preliminary heat of the Henley Royal Regatta in England. One hundred yards down the course, he broke the blade of his left oar when it struck a log boom that marked the waterway.
