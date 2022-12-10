SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Northland construction workers saw 54.5% unemployment 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
December 10, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 10, 1982

  • Unemployment among Northeastern Minnesota construction workers was 54.5% in September, according to a study released yesterday by UMD. Glenn Gronseth, research associate, found 1,828 trades people were unemployed out of a total workforce of 3,355.
  • Some St. Louis County commissioners support a plan to build a three-level parking ramp at 422 W. Third St. in Duluth. It's the site of the former Jackson School, a building the county has owned since the school closed many years ago.

News Tribune, Dec. 10, 1922

  • Duluth Mayor Snively yesterday proposed building a municipal dock along the lakeshore east of First Avenue East and between the Duluth & Iron Range Railroad tracks and the canal. He also proposed building a 2,900-foot breakwater at about Fourth Avenue East to protect the dock.
  • November enrollment in Duluth public schools increased 2.7% over enrollment in November 1921, according to a report released yesterday by Superintendent Bentley. The report shows that enrollment this year reached 18,697 students compared to 18,192 a year ago.
By Dave Ouse
