Bygones: Nobel Prize winner spoke in Duluth 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 29, 1983

  • The 1983 legislative session was a profitable one for Northeastern Minnesota, with more than $25 million earmarked for the local economy over two years. Of that, $10 million goes to the IRRRB to encourage economic development on the Iron Range.
  • This summer, visitor number 500,000 will pass through the doors of Duluth's Glensheen mansion and will receive a prize. It's one of a dozen activities planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the completion and occupation of Glensheen by the Chester Congdon family in 1908.

News Tribune, May 29, 1923

  • Elsa Brandstrom, who was awarded the Nobel Prize this year for her humanitarian services during the World War, will be in Duluth on June 24. Brandstrom will attend the Mid-Summer Festival to be held in Lincoln Park.
  • Preliminary work on the East Ninth Street streetcar line extension to Kent Road was begun yesterday by the Duluth Street Railway Company. The extension, which was ordered last year by the City Council, should be in use by Sept. 1.
