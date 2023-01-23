Bygones: New cross-country ski trail took off at Spirit Mountain in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Jan. 23, 1983
- A new cross-country ski trail at Spirit Mountain has been popular with skiers this winter. Last summer, George Hovland and Larry Sorenson, volunteering their time, laid out and cut the new 11.2-kilometer loop that nearly doubled the total trail distance at the cross-country skiing center.
- The Duluth School Board is scheduled to discuss the district's new affirmative action hiring goals next month. The plan, which has received tentative approval from the state, would replace the district's earlier hiring policy for women and minorities.
News Tribune, Jan. 23, 1923
- Duluthians will vote today on a proposed per capita tax amendment to the city charter and two bond issues for improvements to the city. Practically all civic clubs and organizations have endorsed the proposals in resolutions adopted at their meetings.
- Henry A. Brooks, aged 83, Civil War veteran and Twin Ports resident for the last 45 years, died this weekend in his daughter's home in Superior. Brooks enlisted in Company F, Third Wisconsin Cavalry of the Union Army, on March 17, 1862.
