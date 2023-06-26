Bygones: Navy destroyer visited Duluth 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 26, 1983
- Some residents of Clam Lake, Wisconsin, are fighting against the development of a minimum-security prison outside of town. They are worried about the prison's effect on tourism and believe a prison shouldn't be built in the Chequamegon National Forest.
- The Navy destroyer USS Edson is scheduled to visit Duluth July 11-13 as part of its 1983 Great Lakes goodwill tour. After welcoming ceremonies in Canal Park, tours will be provided for the public on July 12 and the ship will depart on July 13.
News Tribune, June 26, 1923
- The Duluth City Council yesterday voted to establish a congested district downtown where taxi stands will not be allowed. Also, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., no automobile will be allowed to stand for more than an hour in the congested district.
- Arrangements are being completed for a carnival picnic given by the Superior Elks at Solon Springs on July 1. About 5,000 persons from Superior and Duluth are expected to attend the picnic, which will feature food, a musical revue and athletic games.
