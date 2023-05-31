Bygones: More than 1,000 attended Lions Club convention in Duluth
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 31, 1983
- Wayne Gilbert, assistant St. Louis County attorney, plans to announce today whether he will run for mayor of Duluth this fall. During the last year, Gilbert has been trying to determine whether he has the political and financial support to challenge Mayor John Fedo.
- Approximately 1,500 Lions Club members from Minnesota and Canada will visit Duluth this weekend for the 1983 Lions Club District 5M International Convention at the Arena-Auditorium. Members and their families are expected to spend about $300,000 in Duluth during the convention.
News Tribune, May 31, 1923
- A somber crowd of spectators lined the streets of West Duluth yesterday morning to view the Memorial Day parade, which paid homage to the nation's heroic war dead. G.A.R veterans and Gold Star mothers led the parade, offering an imposing spectacle.
- The Minnesota State Women's Golf Tournament will be played at Duluth's Northland Country Club from August 6-11, the committee in charge announced yesterday. Many women golfers from Minneapolis and St. Paul are expected to compete in the tournament.
