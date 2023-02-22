99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Mondale campaigned on Iron Range 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
February 22, 2023 07:00 AM

News Tribune, Feb. 22, 1983

  • Former Vice President Walter Mondale, newly announced 1984 presidential candidate, campaigned on the Iron Range yesterday. After his formal announcement in St. Paul, Mondale and his entourage of aides, Secret Service agents, and media flew to Hibbing and then drove to Virginia and Gilbert.
  • Warm weather has forced officials to move the start of Saturday's American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race from Hayward, Wisconsin, to a field two miles away. The new starting point will change the route and shorten the race from 55 kilometers to 50 kilometers.

News Tribune, Feb. 22, 1923

  • Thirty property owners yesterday filed a petition opposing the proposed erection of a natural gas tank in the vicinity of 25th Avenue East and Water Street in Duluth. They argued the tank would depreciate one of the city's most carefully developed residential neighborhoods.
  • Construction of the 127-foot tunnel connecting the new St. Louis County Jail with the courthouse in Duluth has been completed. The tunnel connects the basement of the new jail to the cell room in the basement of the courthouse, beneath the sheriff's office.
