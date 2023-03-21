Bygones: Minnesota State Arm Wrestling Championship held in Carlton in 1983
News Tribune, March 21, 1983
- William Brooks yesterday announced he is stepping down from his job as athletic director at the College of St. Scholastica. Brooks said it's possible he'll stay at the school in another position but that the details have not been worked out.
- The seventh Minnesota State Arm Wrestling Championship was held last weekend in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Club in Carlton. A crowd of 250 saw Lonney Sauter, a 28-year-old steelworker from Hibbing, win the overall men's title in what was only his second arm-wrestling competition.
News Tribune, March 21, 1923
- "Powder River," an official motion picture of the American Army in the World War, will be shown at the People's Theater in Duluth beginning this Saturday. Local veterans say many Duluth and Superior boys have been recognized in several scenes in the film.
- More than 1,000 naval militia men and members of the U.S. Naval Reserve are expected in Duluth this summer for training cruises aboard the USS Paducah. There will be five cruises in all, each about two weeks in length.
