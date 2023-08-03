Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Masons planned copper time capsule for St. Luke's building 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:01 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 3, 1983

  • Wisconsin state demographers yesterday predicted Douglas County's population will remain almost unchanged between 1980 and 2010 while the state's population will grow by 17%. They estimate Douglas County's population will drop from 44,421 to 44,378 in the 30-year period.
  • The celebration of Minnesota Ethnic Days begins today at the Iron Range Interpretative Center near Chisholm. Each day of the festival features the history, traditions, and culture of nations whose emigrants settled in communities of the state and the Iron Range.

News Tribune, Aug. 3, 1923

  • Under the direction of the Masons, the cornerstone of the new St. Luke's Hospital building in Duluth will be laid Aug. 22. A copper box containing various records of the day of the ceremony will be placed in a cleft in the stone.
  • Six ships manned by officers and men of the Ninth Naval Reserve District will enter the Duluth harbor today following two weeks of cruising on the Great Lakes. Duluthians will be invited to inspect the ships while they are docked here.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Police officers on a street investigating the scene of a shooting.
Local
1 dead, 1 injured in Duluth shootings
12h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Man sitting at a table and eating with his young son
Local
Superior man found guilty of murder in dismemberment case
13h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
PolyMet
Local
Court says MPCA did not take 'hard look' at NorthMet permit
14h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Black and white image of two Black men playing blues. Young man at left holds electric guitar, while older man at right holds harmonica.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 'Born in Chicago' documentary tells story of the blues
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Alexander Mattison
Sports
Mattison carries torch as Vikings' new lead back
11h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Bubbles float past smiling woman.
Prep
Superior swimmer headed to Japan for masters worlds
16h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
A pink sedan viewed from the right rear with a highly lifted suspension.
Members Only
Local
Cloquet car meets offer outlet, connection
18h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig