Bygones: Masons planned copper time capsule for St. Luke's building 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 3, 1983
- Wisconsin state demographers yesterday predicted Douglas County's population will remain almost unchanged between 1980 and 2010 while the state's population will grow by 17%. They estimate Douglas County's population will drop from 44,421 to 44,378 in the 30-year period.
- The celebration of Minnesota Ethnic Days begins today at the Iron Range Interpretative Center near Chisholm. Each day of the festival features the history, traditions, and culture of nations whose emigrants settled in communities of the state and the Iron Range.
News Tribune, Aug. 3, 1923
- Under the direction of the Masons, the cornerstone of the new St. Luke's Hospital building in Duluth will be laid Aug. 22. A copper box containing various records of the day of the ceremony will be placed in a cleft in the stone.
- Six ships manned by officers and men of the Ninth Naval Reserve District will enter the Duluth harbor today following two weeks of cruising on the Great Lakes. Duluthians will be invited to inspect the ships while they are docked here.
