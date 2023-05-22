99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: Last of the Duluth grain traders retired 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 22, 1983

  • Rev. Robert H. Brom, rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Winona, Minnesota, will be ordained and installed tomorrow as bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth. The ceremony, highlighted by colorful pageantry and solemn ritual, begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Duluth Auditorium.
  • Frank Malnati, the last of the Duluth grain traders, retired this week after 37 years in the grain business. His retirement marks the close of the era when Duluth was a bustling center for grain trading.

News Tribune, May 22, 1923

  • District Judge William A. Cant of Duluth was appointed yesterday to be United States Judge for the District of Minnesota. The nomination is a recess appointment and will come before the U.S. Senate in December when Congress reassembles.
  • Duluth's first annual Spring Music Festival will open at the Curling Club tonight with seating for about 5,000 people. Haydn's "Creation" will be sung by a chorus of 120 voices, accompanied by the festival orchestra and several soloists.
