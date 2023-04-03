Bygones: KDLH-TV anchor Earl Henton retired 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 3, 1983
- This Tuesday, Superior voters will choose their next mayor and elect representatives to about half of the seats on the City Council and Board of Education. Incumbent Mayor Bruce Hagen is seeking a third term, challenged by City Council President Thomas P. Stroozas.
- Earl Henton, news anchor at KDLH-TV, the Duluth CBS Television affiliate, has retired after 30 years at the station. Henton's first job in Duluth was in 1943 at WEBC radio, where he came after working for a radio station in Willmar, Minn.
News Tribune, April 3, 1923
- Last month was the coldest March in Duluth since the U.S. Weather Bureau established a station here. The mean temperature for the month was 23.7 degrees, and March 23 set a record low when the mercury fell to 14 below.
- Duluth City Attorney John Richards is taking legal action to compel the Duluth Street Railway Company to extend the East Ninth Street and Kenwood lines. The Duluth City Council yesterday adopted a resolution directing the attorney to take such action.
