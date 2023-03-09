Bygones: In 1983, West Duluth's Continental-Crystal plant announced closure
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, March 9, 1983
- U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department officials will visit Duluth this week to determine what the federal government can do to aid the city. HUD officials are visiting several cities affected by high unemployment and will later devise a plan to provide assistance.
- Teamsters union members began picketing the Continental-Crystal plant in West Duluth yesterday after the company announced it will be closing the Duluth facility. Continental-Crystal distributes food to restaurants, nursing homes, hospitals, and schools in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin.
News Tribune, March 9, 1923
- Duluth City Clerk Austin Davenport yesterday predicted that about 10,000 Duluthians will register on March 13 for the March 17 primary election for the City Council. Mr. Davenport also expects another 10,000 people will register and vote on March 17.
- At a meeting in the Rex Hotel yesterday, the West End Business Men's Club agreed to investigate the possibility of getting a new police station in the West End. A committee headed by Emil Gustafson will determine the chances for a new West End station.