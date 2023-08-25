Bygones: In 1983, UMD leased housing complex from Air Force
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 25, 1983
- UMD is expected to lease the now-vacant Capehart housing complex on Arrowhead Road in Duluth from the Air Force this week. The university plans to house students in 60 of the 241 Capehart units during the coming school year.
- Officials from Superior's Barko Hydraulics Corp. are waiting for word on whether the firm will win a federal defense subcontract worth between $90 million and $150 million. If awarded, the three-year subcontract would create more than 200 jobs and require a major expansion at the plant.
News Tribune, Aug. 25, 1923
- A petition signed by 150 members of the West End Hillside Club asks that Northwestern Bell Telephone Company upgrade their four-party phone system. J. F. McKenna, local commercial manager at the phone company, assured club members that a two-party system will be installed within 30 days.
- Members of the newly formed Duluth chapter of the Isaak Walton League adopted a constitution and bylaws at a meeting yesterday. Officers selected were Dr. E. H. Goering, president; Wallace Lawrie, vice-president; and E. B. Travis, secretary-treasurer.
