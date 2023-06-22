Bygones: In 1983, Superior committee approves 2 a.m. liquor sales, eliminating 'blue laws'

News Tribune, June 22, 1983

Superior bars could serve liquor until 2 a.m. from May through October under an ordinance change approved yesterday by a City Council committee. The amendment, which also eliminates "blue laws" restricting the serving of drinks on Sundays, comes before the full City Council July 5.

About 18,600 acres of Superior National Forest will be sprayed with herbicides this summer, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The two herbicides, Round-up and Esteron 99C, will be used to kill brush and to clear weeds from potential tree-growing areas.

News Tribune, June 22, 1923

An expected 2,000 people will take a special train from Duluth to Cloquet this Sunday morning to attend the picnic in honor of Americans of French origin. The picnic in the Cloquet City Park is organized by the French Society of St. Jean Baptiste of Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work has begun on Chisholm's Finnish Lutheran Church, with congregation members handling the excavation and the laying of the foundation walls. The church, which will seat 350 people, will be made of tile with stucco finish and should be completed early this fall.