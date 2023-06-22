Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: In 1983, Superior committee approves 2 a.m. liquor sales, eliminating 'blue laws'

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 22, 1983

Superior bars could serve liquor until 2 a.m. from May through October under an ordinance change approved yesterday by a City Council committee. The amendment, which also eliminates "blue laws" restricting the serving of drinks on Sundays, comes before the full City Council July 5.

About 18,600 acres of Superior National Forest will be sprayed with herbicides this summer, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The two herbicides, Round-up and Esteron 99C, will be used to kill brush and to clear weeds from potential tree-growing areas.

News Tribune, June 22, 1923

An expected 2,000 people will take a special train from Duluth to Cloquet this Sunday morning to attend the picnic in honor of Americans of French origin. The picnic in the Cloquet City Park is organized by the French Society of St. Jean Baptiste of Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work has begun on Chisholm's Finnish Lutheran Church, with congregation members handling the excavation and the laying of the foundation walls. The church, which will seat 350 people, will be made of tile with stucco finish and should be completed early this fall.

By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Duluth City Hall
Local
Duluth seeks new leader as it looks to foster economic development
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
FILE: PolyMet
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court reinstates environmental groups' challenge of NorthMet air permit
June 21, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
June 21, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The exterior of a new restaurant.
Business
Taco Bell opens on London Road
June 21, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Street signs indicate the intersection of S. 5th Ave. W. and Harbor Dr. Duluth Harbor is visible in background, with Aerial Lift Bridge.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: When Duluth decided, then un-decided, to name street after Bob Dylan
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Venus Mars Moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Celebrate summer's first night with a Venus-moon-firefly hunt
June 21, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
A crepe with berries and cream.
Business
Food review: Crepes Amour aims to deliver the sweet and savory
June 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine