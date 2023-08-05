Bygones: In 1983, strike affected remodeling of Morgan Park Junior High School
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 5, 1983
- Students at Morgan Park Junior High School may be forced to attend a different school this fall because of a strike by Duluth construction workers. The July 27 strike by Building and General Laborers Local 1091 stopped the remodeling of Morgan Park Junior High School.
- Duluth mayoral candidate Shirley Swain has proposed that local businesses be surveyed to determine what problems exist in the business community. Swain said Duluth has 8,000 fewer jobs than it did four years ago and a survey could determine the reasons.
News Tribune, Aug. 5, 1923
- A committee representing all Duluth churches and all civic organizations yesterday announced a memorial service for President Warren G. Harding to be held on Aug. 10 at the Lyceum Theater. President Harding died unexpectedly on Aug. 2.
- Duluth Mayor S. F. Snively and other city officials will make the drive to Grand Marais today to participate in tomorrow's international picnic and "hands-across-the-border" meeting. Up to 2,000 Americans and about 1,500 Canadians are expected to attend.
