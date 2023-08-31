Bygones: In 1983, St. Louis County Courthouse received funds for renovation
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 31, 1983
- The Fitger Brewery redevelopment project cleared another hurdle yesterday when Duluth's Planning Commission unanimously approved the project's architectural plans. The project's developers — Brewery Limited Partnership Corp. — plan to begin renovation of the brewery by Oct. 15 and open next summer.
- The U.S. Economic Development Administration yesterday approved a $1 million grant to help pay for a new parking ramp, skywalk and renovation at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. The county has also secured about $2.5 million in federal revenue-sharing funds for the project.
News Tribune, Aug. 31, 1923
- The rebuilding of Great Northern Railway Ore Dock No. 1 in Allouez will depend on the business outlook this fall. Company officials say the dock will be rebuilt this winter if a prosperous season is forecast for 1924.
- A request for recommendations for a new Duluth City Hall will be made at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce Civic Council on Sept. 10. A committee has already been appointed to formulate plans for the project.
