Bygones: In 1983, Reagan administration cut Duluth-based environmental study
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 10, 1983
- Funding for a Duluth-based acid rain project has been cut by the federal government, just as researchers were about to finish and publish their results. The cutback has raised questions about the Reagan administration's commitment to the environment.
- Conventions, along with some special events, are expected to bring approximately $20 million to Duluth during 1983 —nearly double the amount in recent years. By the end of this year, about 60,000 people will have come to Duluth for conventions.
News Tribune, April 10, 1923
- More than 4,000 employees of the Minnesota Steel Company plant in Morgan Park are said to be getting an 11% wage increase from the United States Steel Company. The plant is currently operating at about 90% of capacity.
- The Superior Board of Education yesterday rescinded a rule adopted last summer that required teachers reaching the age of 60 to be automatically retired. All teachers now serving have been reengaged for the new school year, which begins in September.
