Bygones: In 1983, Paulucci mulled expansion of pizza plant
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 10, 1983
- Jeno Paulucci said yesterday he won't move his newly purchased Chef Saluto pizza plant to Duluth but that he might expand it here. Paulucci was in Duluth yesterday discussing how to bring jobs to Northeastern Minnesota, including the possible expansion of the pizza plant.
- Kenwood Shopping Center merchants will be celebrating the 27th annual Krazy Days starting tomorrow. Activities include pony rides for the kids, Duke Skorich cooking his popular barbecue beef, an exhibition of restored cars, and skydivers from the Superior Skydiving Club.
News Tribune, Aug. 10, 1923
- This Sunday afternoon, Serbians from Gary will dedicate the site at 104th Avenue West where their new $30,000 church will be built. Serbian societies from the Iron Range are expected to participate in the dedication and the activities that will follow.
- At their convention in the Duluth Curling Club yesterday, Minnesota State Association of Stationary Engineers members approved a resolution encouraging legislation requiring the licensing of motor car drivers. The resolution further asks that all drivers using public highways be required to carry liability insurance.
