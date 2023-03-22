99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: In 1983, monthly Duluth cable TV bill was $7.45

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 22, 1983

  • The Finlayson State Bank is expected to open a branch in Barnum today, four days after the Carlton National Bank opened a branch there. Last month, the state banking commission closed the 42-year-old State Bank of Barnum, citing mismanagement.
  • The Duluth City Council will vote within two weeks on a requested rate increase for the city's cable TV service, Group W Cable. Under the proposal, the company would raise its basic monthly rate from $7.45 to $7.99, a 7.2% increase.

News Tribune, March 22, 1923

  • City of Duluth officials yesterday examined a site on the Rice Lake Road as a possible location for the city dumping ground. It is unclear whether the land can be obtained under a lease or purchase and whether the city has sufficient funds to buy it.
  • The Virginia City Council tomorrow will open bids from more than a dozen contractors for the construction of the new $400,000 City Hall. City administrators say construction of the building should begin in early April or as soon as contractors can break ground.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Aerial view of a wastewater treatment plant.
Local
Duluth wastewater plant seeks $17.5 million to tackle urgent repairs
March 22, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Cloquet project labor agreements
Local
Cloquet City Council removes project labor agreement requirement for private projects
March 21, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
courtroom gavel
Local
Chisholm man pleads guilty to overdose death
March 21, 2023 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A woman is viewed from behind administering an ultrasound test on a patient, with the screen showing the ultrasound
Health
Northland health systems get $1.7 million for ultrasound equipment
March 21, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
a light-skinned man in suit and tie stands at podium, flanked by light-skinned woman in blue suit and dark-skinned man in blue suit; others stand behind them
Minnesota
Walz, DFL lawmakers reach agreement on budget framework, with room for 'nice-sized checks'
March 21, 2023 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
high school boys play basketball
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Orono survives Hermantown's second-half push in Class AAA quarterfinals
March 21, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski