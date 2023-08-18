Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: In 1983, Minnesota approved peat mining lease

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 18, 1983

  • The Minnesota Executive Council yesterday approved a 25-year lease with a Swedish firm for peat mining. The council, headed by Gov. Rudy Perpich, approved the lease for the Rosjo Torv firm of Sweden to mine 2,625 acres of peat near Zim in St. Louis County.
  • A rail car shortage is contributing to a drop in ridership on Amtrak's North Star passenger train between Duluth and the Twin Cities. Ridership on the North Star between May and July totaled 28,601 passengers, compared to 44,945 for the same period last year.

News Tribune, Aug. 18, 1923

  • Theatrical star Martha Hedman, Sweden's favorite daughter, will open an engagement at Duluth's Orpheum Theater tomorrow night in the play "Outcast." Hedman performed in the play in London where she was seen by Daniel Frohman, who hired her for an American tour.
  • Two hundred of the 1,000 tickets printed for the annual baseball game between the Duluth and Superior police departments on Sept. 1 have been sold. In the next few days, officers will be working to sell the remaining tickets.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
A kid and a police officer slap hands.
Local
Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park
13h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Man signs letter of intent while stakeholders look on
Local
Labor agreement planned for Nemadji Trail Energy Center
14h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
365265545_670236861806472_6739804229908782910_n.jpg
Local
Cloquet congregation displaced after vandal floods church
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
VIDEO: Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
19h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Rich Staffon
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Rich Staffon wins national Izaak Walton League award
1h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Player blocks ball hit by coach.
Sports
UMD volleyball looks for next step after 2022 bounce-back
1h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
green-leafed plant with spikey green balls and purple flowers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Burdock burrs inspired Velcro invention
1h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber