Bygones: In 1983, Minnesota approved peat mining lease
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 18, 1983
- The Minnesota Executive Council yesterday approved a 25-year lease with a Swedish firm for peat mining. The council, headed by Gov. Rudy Perpich, approved the lease for the Rosjo Torv firm of Sweden to mine 2,625 acres of peat near Zim in St. Louis County.
- A rail car shortage is contributing to a drop in ridership on Amtrak's North Star passenger train between Duluth and the Twin Cities. Ridership on the North Star between May and July totaled 28,601 passengers, compared to 44,945 for the same period last year.
News Tribune, Aug. 18, 1923
- Theatrical star Martha Hedman, Sweden's favorite daughter, will open an engagement at Duluth's Orpheum Theater tomorrow night in the play "Outcast." Hedman performed in the play in London where she was seen by Daniel Frohman, who hired her for an American tour.
- Two hundred of the 1,000 tickets printed for the annual baseball game between the Duluth and Superior police departments on Sept. 1 have been sold. In the next few days, officers will be working to sell the remaining tickets.
