Bygones: In 1983, looters ransacked houses in Duluth

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 23, 1983

  • Two dozen West Duluth homes scheduled to be razed to make way for a shopping center have been ransacked by looters. The houses were purchased by the city as part of an $11.3 million revitalization project that includes a 73,600-square-foot shopping center.
  • Gov. Rudy Perpich was lobbying members of a legislative conference committee yesterday to allow Duluth to qualify automatically as an enterprise zone. An enterprise zone is a special district within an economically depressed area that receives reduced taxes for businesses.

News Tribune, May 23, 1923

  • Capt. Alexander McDougall died early this morning in his residence at 2201 E. First St. in Duluth. Capt. McDougall, a sailor, shipbuilder, inventor, transportation magnate, bank director, and financier, was designer of the whaleback ships and president of McDougall-Duluth.
  • A Superior advisory council yesterday told the City Council of its support for a salary increase of $10 a month for all Superior city employees and officers. Mayor Fred A. Baxter declared himself to be not in support of the recommendation.
