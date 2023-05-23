Bygones: In 1983, looters ransacked houses in Duluth
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 23, 1983
- Two dozen West Duluth homes scheduled to be razed to make way for a shopping center have been ransacked by looters. The houses were purchased by the city as part of an $11.3 million revitalization project that includes a 73,600-square-foot shopping center.
- Gov. Rudy Perpich was lobbying members of a legislative conference committee yesterday to allow Duluth to qualify automatically as an enterprise zone. An enterprise zone is a special district within an economically depressed area that receives reduced taxes for businesses.
News Tribune, May 23, 1923
- Capt. Alexander McDougall died early this morning in his residence at 2201 E. First St. in Duluth. Capt. McDougall, a sailor, shipbuilder, inventor, transportation magnate, bank director, and financier, was designer of the whaleback ships and president of McDougall-Duluth.
- A Superior advisory council yesterday told the City Council of its support for a salary increase of $10 a month for all Superior city employees and officers. Mayor Fred A. Baxter declared himself to be not in support of the recommendation.
ADVERTISEMENT