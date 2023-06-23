Bygones: In 1983, John Beargrease Sled Dog Race officials considered resurrecting marathon

News Tribune, June 23, 1983

Eveleth Taconite Co., the only Iron Range plant not to close temporarily during 1982, announced a three-month shutdown yesterday. The plant will lay off 1,000 people starting July 31, and it is scheduled to reopen sometime in October.

Duluth may become home to a reborn John Beargrease Sled Dog Race next year, and officials say it could become the largest in the lower 48 states. The race has been run in shortened versions before, but it wasn't successful because of a lack of funding.

News Tribune, June 23, 1923

A committee representing Duluth civic organizations yesterday recommended operating the Aerial Bridge on a ten-minute schedule to avoid traffic congestion. A resolution to that effect will be presented to the City Council at its meeting Monday in City Hall.

Members of the West Duluth Commercial Club last night voted to support the construction of an incinerator on a site between the ore docks and 46th Avenue West. The group concluded that the present incinerator cannot handle the refuse from the western part of Duluth.