99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: In 1983, Jeno's pizza plant sludge backed up Ohio sewers

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 03, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Jan. 3, 1983

  • Sludge from Jeno's pizza plant, formerly located in Duluth, is backing up the sewage system in Wellston, Ohio. Roger Kurrle, director of the Duluth Public Works Department, said yesterday Jeno's had a similar problem in Duluth and had installed equipment to fix it.
  • Yong Sun St. Germain and her son and daughter recently opened Duluth Oriental Grocers to cater to the tastes of area residents craving Asian food. The store, at 331 W. Fourth St., stocks oriental food from eight countries.

News Tribune, Jan. 3, 1923

  • A hearing on the Duluth telephone rate increase has been scheduled for this afternoon in District Court, J.B. Richards, city attorney, said last night. The arguments will be on a motion by the city seeking to delay the proposed increase.
  • The Western Curling Club will hold an open house gathering tonight in the club's quarters at 57th Avenue West and Bristol Street, E.G. Kreidler, club president, announced yesterday. There will be four regular games played tonight, followed by social hour and refreshments.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
Folks watch as large chunks of ice flow under the Aerial Lift Bridge
Local
Photos: Ice watching in Duluth’s Canal Park
Folks watch as harbor ice floats out to Lake Superior.
January 02, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
cafe opens in Hermantown
Local
New cafe set to open in Hermantown YMCA
Individual Nutrition had a soft opening last week, but will officially open Tuesday.
January 02, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Ham
Local
Bulldog known for surviving Duluth blizzard dies at 14
Hamilton, "Ham" died on Dec. 21. He survived 11 days out in the cold and through a blizzard on Christmas Eve in 2009.
January 02, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Superior's fourth Masonic lodge formed 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse