Bygones: In 1983, Jeno's pizza plant sludge backed up Ohio sewers
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Jan. 3, 1983
- Sludge from Jeno's pizza plant, formerly located in Duluth, is backing up the sewage system in Wellston, Ohio. Roger Kurrle, director of the Duluth Public Works Department, said yesterday Jeno's had a similar problem in Duluth and had installed equipment to fix it.
- Yong Sun St. Germain and her son and daughter recently opened Duluth Oriental Grocers to cater to the tastes of area residents craving Asian food. The store, at 331 W. Fourth St., stocks oriental food from eight countries.
News Tribune, Jan. 3, 1923
- A hearing on the Duluth telephone rate increase has been scheduled for this afternoon in District Court, J.B. Richards, city attorney, said last night. The arguments will be on a motion by the city seeking to delay the proposed increase.
- The Western Curling Club will hold an open house gathering tonight in the club's quarters at 57th Avenue West and Bristol Street, E.G. Kreidler, club president, announced yesterday. There will be four regular games played tonight, followed by social hour and refreshments.
Folks watch as harbor ice floats out to Lake Superior.
Individual Nutrition had a soft opening last week, but will officially open Tuesday.
Hamilton, "Ham" died on Dec. 21. He survived 11 days out in the cold and through a blizzard on Christmas Eve in 2009.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.