Bygones: In 1983, hundreds of Duluthians were behind on gas payments
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 18, 1983
- UMD is facing another round of spending cuts as the University of Minnesota prepares to reduce its budget by $24 million over two years. Among other cuts, UMD plans to take $265,000 from the College of Education and $245,000 from the College of Letters and Science.
- Duluth's Water and Gas Department could shut off heat to as many as 600 customers who are behind on their gas bills. City workers will visit about 50 customers this week and, if they don't agree to a payment plan, their gas could be shut off.
News Tribune, April 18, 1923
- A group of disabled veterans of the World War, trained in agriculture by the Veterans' Bureau, will examine land near Duluth this week. The group will either become part of the settlement of Veteransville in Aitkin County or will start a new settlement.
- An endurance dancing contest is scheduled to be held this Friday night at the Badger Inn in Superior. Mayor Fred Baxter, after consulting with Rev. J. Skagen, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Superior, has come out in opposition to the contest.
