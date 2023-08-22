Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: In 1983, farmers donated food to low-income Duluthians

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 22, 1983

  • The College of St. Scholastica is offering a new Student Entrepreneurship Program for students who are interested in starting their own businesses when they graduate. The program is limited to 15 full-time St. Scholastica students in their junior or senior years.
  • Fresh farm and garden produce will be distributed to low-income Duluthians this week. The food was donated by southwestern Minnesota farmers and home gardeners to churches that are participating in the Garden & Pantry Truck program.

News Tribune, Aug. 22, 1923

  • This afternoon, the Masons of Minnesota will conduct a ceremony laying the cornerstone of the new St. Luke's building at Ninth Avenue East and First Street in Duluth. The building will be connected to the $100,000 structure that was completed in 1902.
  • The Duluth Board of Education yesterday approved spending $28,450 for school improvements. Of that amount, $11,891 will be spent for a new Morley Heights school, and $10,752 will go to construction of two additional portable schools.
By Dave Ouse
