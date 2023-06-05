Bygones: In 1983, Duluthians lined streets for Lions Club parade
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 5, 1983
- Although the day was cold and damp, Duluthians and tourists lined Superior Street yesterday to watch the Lions Club parade that started and ended at the Arena-Auditorium. The parade was part of the three-day District 5M Lions Club International Convention at the Arena.
- Gerry Helme of Liverpool, England, and Irishman Louis Kenny head the list of male runners in this Saturday's seventh Grandma's Marathon, which has a record 7,000 entrants. The women's competition is led by Janis Klecker of Hopkins, Minnesota, and Jane Buch of Smithville, Ohio.
News Tribune, June 5, 1923
- The steamers C.B. Nienaber and William B. Davock arrived in Duluth yesterday and were docked at the Superior Shipbuilding Company for repairs. Many boats will be coming to Duluth and Superior shipyards for repairs this summer because of strikes at shipyards in lower lake ports.
- Duluth Boat Club members are raising funds to help send champion sculler Walter Hoover to England this summer to compete in the Henley Regatta on the River Thames. Hoover won the event last year and is expected to defend his championship.
