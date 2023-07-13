Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: In 1983, Duluth school district predicted large decline in enrollment

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 13, 1983

  • Enrollment in Duluth public schools is expected to decline by about 10% over the next five years, Superintendent Richard Pearson said yesterday. Despite that decline, the district may avoid substantial new teacher layoffs because of the increasing retirement rate, he said.
  • Duluth will be the second stop in the inaugural seven-day Tour of Minnesota bicycle race next month, completing the 104-mile segment from Mora to Duluth, on Aug. 10. Three riders from Duluth — Dave Plotnicky, Scott Hanson, and Ken Johnson — are expected to participate.

News Tribune, July 13, 1923

  • More than 1,266,000 tons of ore have been shipped from the Oliver Iron Mining properties near Eveleth since the opening of the navigation season. The shipments represent one of the largest periods of business in the history of the Oliver mines.
  • The Duluth Boat Club Regatta rowing race will begin at 7 p.m. tonight in the Duluth harbor. Part of the purpose of the race is to select crews to represent the Duluth Boat Club at the Northwestern-International Regatta and the National Regatta.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
