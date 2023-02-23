Bygones: In 1983, Duluth mulled high tech high school
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Feb. 23, 1983
- Duluth city councilors yesterday unanimously approved a $10,000 research project that will explore the possibility of establishing a high-technology high school for gifted students. The city administration has argued the school will eventually attract high-technology industries to Duluth.
- A $1.2 million addition to the Proctor School System's Bay View Elementary School was dedicated yesterday. The project is part of a $7.5 million bond issue that will upgrade present schools and provide badly needed junior and senior high school facilities.
News Tribune, Feb. 23, 1923
- A four-act play on the life of George Washington will be presented tonight in the Duluth Central High School auditorium. Admission is ten cents, and actors include Willard Hector as George Washington, Virginia Kaake as Martha Washington, and William Coventry as General Knox.
- Superior's American Legion July 4 celebration will be made an annual event, according to Henry Radek, chairman of the Legion's publicity committee. Fireworks, speakers, athletic events and a parade will all be part of this year's celebration in Billings Park.