Bygones: In 1983, Duluth debated freeway extension
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Feb. 18, 1983
- About 120 labor representatives crowded into the Duluth City Council chambers yesterday and urged councilors to go ahead with plans to extend the freeway to 10th Avenue East. Another group of citizens wants the freeway plan scrapped in favor of a four-lane parkway.
- A Brainerd man and 14 associates have joined together in a plan to build a $3.5 million horse racing facility in the Brainerd area. The proposed track would employ 350 people and feature 160 days of racing a year.
News Tribune, Feb. 18, 1923
- More than 15 million tons of iron ore will be shipped from the Great Northern Railway's Allouez ore docks this year, company officials estimated yesterday. In 1912, the year of the largest shipment from the docks, just over 14 million tons were shipped.
- Only 133 claims in Cloquet resulting from the forest fire of 1918 remain unpaid today, according to attorneys for the United States Railroad Administration. Claims in Cloquet settled so far total 2,439, with payments of approximately $5.5 million.