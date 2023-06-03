Bygones: In 1983, Duluth councilors debated Willie Nelson concert in Wade Stadium
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 3, 1983
- Donald Wheat announced yesterday that his Wheat Motor Company will open a luxury motorhome factory in Duluth. City officials said the business will create 115 to 350 jobs and pump up to $9 million a year into Duluth's sagging economy.
- The Duluth City Council will vote again this week on a proposal to stage a Willie Nelson concert in Wade Stadium this summer. The proposal was previously defeated 4-4, but now Councilor James Shearer, who missed the first vote, said he will vote in favor of the concert.
News Tribune, June 3, 1923
- Drenched by the heavy rain that fell yesterday, the fires that have been raging throughout northern Minnesota were extinguished in several areas. The rain brought relief to the hard-pressed firefighters, who for days have desperately battled the stubborn blazes.
- A huge viaduct that extends from the McDougall Terminal to Superior Street at Ninth Avenue West is under construction. Work on the immense structure has been in progress for about 30 days and is expected to be completed within 10 days.
