Bygones: In 1983, Duluth city councilors said lowering speed limit near schools would be ineffective
News Tribune, Jan. 11, 1983
- Gov. Rudy Perpich has named Duluth architect Thomas Vecchi to head a group charged with locating a minerals and energy research institute at the abandoned Duluth Air Base. Perpich said research on peat, water, timber, and minerals would be conducted at the institute.
- Duluth city councilors yesterday decided not to lower speed limits near city schools, saying no facts support the change. Councilors opposed to the idea said they have received reams of information showing it would be ineffective and could cause hazards to children and motorists.
News Tribune, Jan. 11, 1923
- R.W. Adair, superintendent of the local Goodwill Industries, said yesterday total revenue from the sale of reclaimed articles in 1922 was nearly $27,000. Adair said more than 30,000 persons visited the three stores in Duluth and Superior during the year.
- Squads of prohibition agents have been assigned to arrest liquor law violators in northern Minnesota. M.L. Harnes, state prohibition enforcement chief, said yesterday he will remain on the job until all liquor law violators in the area are in jail.
