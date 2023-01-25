Michael Haapala faces an adult prison term for the October 2020 incident that nearly killed the 13-year-old.

The company plans to ask for another rate increase later this year.

Officers found the 35-year-old slumped over in his vehicle in a gas station parking lot, according to the criminal complaint.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones: In 1983, DNR investigated Hibbing furs Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.