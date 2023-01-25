STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Bygones: In 1983, DNR investigated Hibbing furs

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 25, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Jan. 25, 1983

  • Duluth City Councilor Thomas Dougherty yesterday recommended that city officials think twice about traveling at taxpayers' expense. After examining a computer printout of employee travel requests, Dougherty said city officials and employees seem to be "travel crazy."
  • The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the discovery of a large quantity of furs at a rural Hibbing home. Officials said officers raiding the house on Saturday found pelts with an estimated value of $25,000 along with assorted trapping equipment.

News Tribune, Jan. 25, 1923

  • A $1 million paving program for Duluth this year is the result of the voters' adoption this week of the charter amendment providing funding for street repair. Bert Farrell, commissioner of public works, announced yesterday that work will start in the spring.
  • Duluth Scots will gather at the Spalding Hotel tonight on the anniversary of the birth of poet Robert Burns. The celebration will consist of a dinner followed by a program of Burns' ballads, Scottish dances, and a number of bagpipe selections.
